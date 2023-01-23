Minister of Justice said there are “very strong indications” of the crime of genocide; investigation also targets former public agents

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB-MA), determined this Monday (23.jan.2023) that the PF (Federal Police) investigate the alleged commission of crimes of genocide, omission of aid and environmental crime against the Yanomami, in Roraima.

Dino sent a letter to the general director of the PF, Andrei Rodrigues. read the full of the document (287 KB).

The letter lists situations experienced by the indigenous people in the place. Says there’s a “scenario of possible intentional dismantling against the Yanomami indigenous people or genocide”.

“Deaths due to malnutrition or treatable diseases, little or no access to health services, insufficient measures to protect the Yanomami, in addition to the diversion in the purchase of medicines and vaccines intended to protect this people against covid-19”, says Dino, in the office.

“The repeated requests for help against the violence resulting from illegal mining, as well as the absence of effective actions and health services available to the Yanomami, highlight a possible intention to cause serious damage to the integrity or even cause the extinction of the aforementioned original group.”

In the letter, the minister states that the context “gets worse” when there are records of former political agents visiting illegal mining in an indigenous land also located in the State of Roraima. The reference is to a trip by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to the region.

In an interview with journalists at the headquarters of the Ministry of Justice, Dino said that there are “concrete possibility” of the investigation referring “federal public agents of all levels”.

“They could be former indigenous health leaders, those who were omitted in relation to illegal mining, high-ranking public agents who encouraged illegal mining, former ministers”he declared. “What defines is the conduct of the PF”.

“There are very strong indications of materiality of the crime of genocide, it is said that be careful”he stated. “In addition, we have narratives of environmental crimes, omission of help, insofar as those people are abandoned, and there are complaints that federal public resources, over the years, destined for indigenous health, were not being correctly used”.

The minister participated in the president’s entourage Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) who visited the region on Saturday (21.jan) to monitor the situation.

On Friday (January 20), the Ministry of Health declared a public health emergency in the Yanomami territory. The area suffers from lack of health care and faces cases of severe malnutrition and malaria.

Lula was in Roraima on Saturday and announced emergency measures to face the health crisis. Doctors and nurses from the national force of the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde) will start to reinforce the assistance to indigenous people from this Monday (23.jan).

After the visit, the president said that he did not know the situation of the Yanomamis in the region. According to the Chief Executive, the group is treated in a “inhuman” in Roraima.

“I had access to some photos this week. They effectively shook me because we cannot understand how a country that has the conditions of Brazil leaves indigenous people abandoned as they are here”declared Lula.

The President stated that should return to Roraima in March for a meeting in the Raposa Serra do Sol Indigenous Land. He also said he intends to bring transport and medical care to the village.

In a speech alongside the ministers of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajara, and of Health, Nísia Trindade, Lula also spoke of ending “any illegal mining”even on land authorized for research.