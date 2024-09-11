In a report presented to the STF, the body compiled the 10 municipalities that received the most funding; the majority were in the North, and the Southeast was left out

The Minister of STF (Supreme Federal Court) Flávio Dino ordered that the CGU (Office of the Comptroller General of the Union) complements the data presented to the Supreme Court regarding the 10 Brazilian municipalities that received the most funds through rapporteur and committee amendments. The new decision on the “secret budget” aims to cover all 5 Brazilian regions. Here is the full (PDF – 185 kB).

The order for the agency to present the information was given by Dino on August 1, and the initial report was delivered by the CGU last Friday (September 6, 2024). According to the methodology applied by the agency, among the 10 cities resulting from the research, 6 were in the North, 2 in the Northeast and 1 in the South and Central West. The Southeast region was left out.

According to Dino, the expansion of the sample will allow the STF to carry out a “more balanced federative diagnosis”. The CGU must compile the total of the 6 municipalities in each region that received the most funds and attach the information to the action records within 60 calendar days.

“I understand that in order to better assess the impacts of the lack of transparency and traceability in the implementation of parliamentary amendments (RP 9 and RP 8), it is necessary to expand the sample of municipalities, so that a more balanced federal diagnosis can be reached”states in the decision.

With the data in hand, the minister will schedule a new hearing to discuss the new information and proceed with the process.

Here are the cities mentioned by CGU:

Little Turtle (AP);

Pracuuba (AP);

Agouti (AP);

Goiás Gameleira (GO);

Parari (PB);

Itaguaçu of Bahia (BA);

Alto Bela Vista (SC);

Amapá (AP);

Laundress (TO);

Victory of Jari (AP);

ACTION AGAINST AMENDMENTS

The decision was made within the scope of ADPF 854, an action brought by the PSOL in 2021 against the rapporteur’s amendments, which became known as the “secret budget”. The STF had already determined the end of the rapporteur’s amendments in 2022, but Dino accepted a complaint that the committee amendments were repeating the mechanism of lack of transparency and determined, on August 1, new transparency measures.

The movements in the process, added to other actions that were filed over the last few months also dealing with the same themes as the amendments, ended up increasing the tension between the STF and Congress.

In mid-August, all the Supreme Court ministers, representatives of the federal government and the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate met at the Court’s headquarters for a meeting with the aim of reaching an agreement on the amendments, which had been the target of decisions by Dino, the rapporteur of the actions at the Court.

At the end of the meeting, it was decided that the mandatory amendments were maintained, but that their release should comply with transparency and traceability criteria.