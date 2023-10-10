Minister said he had “unpostponable administrative measures” in his official letter; deputies want “responsibility” for absence

The minister Flavio Dino (Justice and Public Security) missed a meeting of the Chamber’s Public Security and Combating Organized Crime Committee this Tuesday (October 10, 2023).

In a letter sent to the commission, Dino stated that he had “urgent administrative measures” related to a police operation coordinated by the National Public Security Secretariat. The minister suggested to the Presidency of the Chamber the holding of a general committee in plenary, as it is the subject of several requests for invitations and calls for deputies. Here’s the complete of the letter (PDF – 98 kB).

For this Tuesday’s meeting, Dino had been the target of 19 requests to provide clarifications on various subjects, among them: government firearms decrees, alleged interference in the Federal Police, internal images of the Ministry on January 8th and invasions of land in the country.

The president of the collegiate, deputy Sanderson (PL-RS), stated that the meeting with Dino was “called in compliance with all legal, constitutional and regulatory provisions”. He stated that the minister’s absence is a “irresponsibility” and that the commission will seek “accountability” by Dino.

“The Public Security Committee will not oppose, I am sure, his appearance in the plenary [para uma comissão geral], no problem. But, here in the commission, which is thematic, he will have to come whether he likes it or not. Nobody put a gun to his head to be Minister of Justice”, he declared.

The minister’s message justifying his absence was read by the deputy at a committee meeting. According to him, the letter was received at 9:27 am. The hearing was scheduled for 9am. Sanderson also said that Dino’s schedule for this Tuesday has no official commitments planned.

O Power360 found that the committee’s deputies are evaluating measures to hold the minister responsible for his absence, such as presenting a request for impeachment (dismissal) for a crime of responsibility for missing a call-up without plausible justification.

“Ministers owe an obligation to the Brazilian people like any public agent. The Chamber’s Committee on Public Security and Combating Organized Crime supervises the Minister of Justice and Public Security. We will take measures,” stated Sanderson.

On April 11, Dino was heard before the Public Security Commission. At the time, the hearing was closed early after arguments and arguments between deputies disrupted the meeting.

Dino has been a frequent target of requests from opposition deputies. The minister is also scheduled to attend a meeting of the CCJ (Constitution and Justice Commission) on October 25th.