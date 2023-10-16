Meeting will discuss the role of federal agents in operation Maré, which targets criminal factions and drug trafficking

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, meets this Monday (16.Oct.2023) with representatives of the FNS (National Security Force), PF (Federal Police) and PRF (Federal Highway Police), in Rio de Janeiro. The meetings must take place at the PRF headquarters, in the north of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

National Force agents arrived in Rio over the weekend and will begin working this Monday (Oct 16) in support of the state forces of Rio de Janeiro as part of operation Maré, which began last Monday (Oct 9).

There are 300 agents planned to participate in the operation, of which 150 are already in the State. They must operate on highways, together with the PRF. The PF will also work in operation Maré, providing support in the area of ​​intelligence.

“The work will be in areas of federal competence and measures derived from the Intelligence sector, which is also being expanded”wrote Dino, on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday night (Oct 15).

Operation Maré, announced at the end of September by the Rio de Janeiro government, aims to combat the activities of criminal factions that control the sale of drugs in Rio de Janeiro’s favelas.

With information from Brazil Agency