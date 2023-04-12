Amount is destined to states and municipalities for investment in areas such as patrols, educational actions and threat monitoring
The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, signed this Tuesday (April 11, 2023) a notice to strengthen the National School Safety Program. R$150 million will be allocated to states and municipalities for various measures, such as support for patrols in schools and monitoring of threats.
The amount will come from the FNSP (National Public Security Fund). read the full of the document (273 kB).
The federative entities that adhere to the program may submit proposals for funding in the following thematic areas:
- creation, improvement or strengthening of patrols and school rounds;
- training and specialization in safety prevention in the school environment;
- research and diagnosis in safety prevention in the school environment;
- threat monitoring, intelligence and coping with cybercrime;
- educational and cultural actions focused on preventing violence observed in the school environment;
- structuring of violence observatories in schools;
