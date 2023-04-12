Amount is destined to states and municipalities for investment in areas such as patrols, educational actions and threat monitoring

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, signed this Tuesday (April 11, 2023) a notice to strengthen the National School Safety Program. R$150 million will be allocated to states and municipalities for various measures, such as support for patrols in schools and monitoring of threats.

The amount will come from the FNSP (National Public Security Fund). read the full of the document (273 kB).

The federative entities that adhere to the program may submit proposals for funding in the following thematic areas: