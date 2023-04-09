The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, will accompany President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, tomorrow, the 9th, in an overflight of the places affected by the rains in Maranhão. “This Sunday, I will accompany President @LulaOficial on a visit to the Mearim region, in Maranhão, which has been heavily affected by floods,” he wrote on Twitter.

In addition to Dino, Lula will also be accompanied by Institutional Relations Minister Alexandre Padilha and State Governor Carlos Brandão (PSB). After flying over the site, the president will head to Bacabal airport (MA), where he will give an interview to journalists.