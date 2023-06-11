Minister of Justice was highlighted in searches on relations with Sergio Moro and Complexo da Maré in the last 90 days

Responsible for commanding the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, Minister Flavio Dino was the most searched for in the Google search engine among members of the Esplanada dos Ministérios de Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the last 90 days.

According to Google Trends, a tool from big tech which provides data on search numbers, Dino accumulated 46% of searches in relation to other government ministers from March 13 to June 10 of this year.

In addition to him, 5 other ministers stood out in the search engine:

The two main surveys related to the Minister of Justice were related to Senator Sergio Moro (União Brasil-PR). On May 9, the day before the peak of research on the minister, Dino and Moro had a clash during the CSP meeting (Committee on Public Safety) of the Senate.

On the occasion, during the minister’s hearing at the commission’s invitation, the senator interrupted Dino’s speech and recalled the time when he headed the Ministry of Justice in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) to criticize the current management of the folder.

In response, Dino criticized Moro’s performance as a Lava Jato judge. “I was a judge, I never colluded with the Public Ministry. I’ve never had a sentence overturned. Because I was an honest judge, because I was an honest governor, I don’t allow anyone to say that I have to be arrested, that’s disrespect.”Dino replied.

On the same day, Dino also fell out with the senator Marcos do Val (We can-ES). O capixaba congressman accused the minister of omission in the January 8 attacks and asked for his removal and arrest.

Dino countered: “You don’t need to go to the door of the Ministry of Justice to make an internet video because if you are from Swat [Polícia de Armas Táticas e Especiais, na sigla em inglês]I’m from the Avengers.”

On May 10, the culmination of research on Flávio Dino, the former magistrate from Maranhão went viral after starring in the clash with the senator of Podemos. In your twitter profileDino published a montage in which he appears as the Hulk, one of the characters from Marvel’s Avengers, and joked: “I confess that I liked it. Childhood dreams never die. Swat commentary ranks 3rd in the rank.

In 4th and 5th position is Dino’s relationship with Complexo da Maré. the federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro(PL-SP) accused the minister of “involvement” with organized crime.

On March 15, the congressman shared his Twitter profile a video in which the minister visits Complexo da Maré, in the north zone of Rio de Janeiro, and questioned the simple security scheme for the minister’s reception.

“Flávio Dino, the minister who enters Maré, the most armed favela complex in Brazil, with only 2 cars and without exchanging fire”, wrote Edward. The deputy said at the time that he would summon the minister to the Public Security Commission of the Chamber “to explain the level of involvement of him and his boss, Lula, with organized crime in Rio”.

In your social networksthe minister stated that the visit to the complex was an invitation proposed by the institution Maré Networksas well as other neighborhoods in the capital of Rio de Janeiro, to address public safety.

The NGO is a civil society organization that claims to have the objective of defending the rights of the population living in Maré, a complex with 16 communities where more than 140,000 people live.

To Comprova, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security stated that Dino’s visit to the community mobilized the support of the Military, Civil, Federal and Federal Highway Police and the Fire Department of Rio de Janeiro