Minister of Justice countered André Fernandes about research in Jusbrasil with the name of the former governor of Maranhão

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino (PSB), countered this Tuesday (28.Mar.2023) the deputy’s statement Andre Fernandes (PL-CE) on the 277 processes related to your name found in a search on the platform jusbrasil. The former governor of Maranhão said that the congressman’s consultation with the website “fits more or less in the same mental continent of those who think that the Earth is flat“.

Dino participated in a hearing at the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship) of the Chamber of Deputies. At the meeting, Fernandes said that he researched and found 277 processes answered by the minister on the Jusbrasil platform – an unofficial website that allows consultation of legal acts and their follow-up.

“I don’t believe it was in bad taste, maybe I just don’t remember because, well, there were few times. You just said that you do not respond to any process and in Jusbrasil it says that you respond to 277 processes. But they are few, I believe I have forgotten”, said Fernandes.

In his answer, Dino satirized and said that he will tell the anecdote to his students as “joke”. The minister explained that the results of consulting the site do not correspond only to processes in which the person is a defendant.

“The names of those who asked for the right of reply in court appear, of those who were required in a request for a response, the name of those who registered the candidacy or rendered accounts to the Electoral Justice appear, of those who were witnesses in some process“, he declared.

Watch (2min3s):

“Saying based on JusBrasil that I respond to 277 lawsuits is more or less part of the same mental continent as someone who thinks the Earth is flat. And, of course, looking into your eyes, I see that you know that the Earth is round. So, just as you know the Earth is round, never repeat that 277 processes lie again.,” said Dino.

Last week, André Fernandes got excited during his speaking time and broke the microphone in one of the Chamber’s tribunes. The episode took place while the congressman criticized the president’s government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).

In the speech, the congressman referred to the crime news presented to the STF (Federal Supreme Court) by Flávio Dino against the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) and Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) for accusing the minister of involvement with criminal factions.