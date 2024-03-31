Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/31/2024 – 16:12

Minister Flávio Dino, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), voted this Sunday, 31st, the date on which the 1964 military coup turns 60 years old, against any interpretation that allows the Armed Forces to intervene in the Powers of the Republic or classify them as “moderating power”. In his vote, the judge stated that there is no “military power”.

It is the third vote to define the constitutional limits of the Armed Forces' actions and to highlight that the Constitution does not give the military the power to moderate conflicts between the Three Powers.

“Power is only civil, made up of three branches anointed by popular sovereignty, directly or indirectly. To such constitutional powers, the military function is subordinate”, highlighted minister Flávio Dino.

Flávio Dino also used his vote to criticize the 1964 coup, which he called an “abominable period”. “The rule of law has been shattered by the illegitimate use of force,” he wrote. “These are pages, to a large extent, surpassed in our history. However, there are still echoes of this past that insists on not passing away, which proves that it is not as past as it appears to be.”

In his vote, Dino also suggested that all military organizations, including training schools, be informed of the result of the trial as soon as it is completed.

“There is no doubt that any theses that go beyond or defraud the real meaning of article 142 of the Federal Constitution, established in an imperative and unequivocal manner by this Supreme Court, must be eliminated”, pointed out the minister.

Widely cited by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro, during demonstrations outside Army barracks, between November and December 2022, article 142 deals with the role of the Armed Forces in the Country. The legal provision points out that “the Armed Forces, constituted by the Navy, the Army and the Air Force, are permanent and regular national institutions, organized on the basis of hierarchy and discipline, under the supreme authority of the President of the Republic, and are intended for the defense of the Fatherland, the guarantee of constitutional powers and , on the initiative of any of these, of law and order”.

In the view of Bolsonaro's supporters, however, this section of legislation would be a constitutional authorization for the Army, Navy and Air Force to act as a “moderating power”, if called upon for a “military intervention”. This understanding would be a way to support anti-democratic actions and contest the results of the polls, which had given victory to current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2022 elections.

Jurists consulted by Estadão, on that occasion, pointed out that there was no legal support for the interpretation of Bolsonaro’s supporters. The former president had mentioned article 142 during a ministerial meeting in 2020, with the thesis that the Armed Forces would have the power to moderate conflicts between the Three Powers.

“We want to enforce article 142 of the Constitution. Everyone wants to enforce article 142 of the Constitution. And, if necessary, any of the Powers can, right? Ask the Armed Forces to intervene to restore order in Brazil”, said the then president.

The trial began last Friday, the 29th, and the ministers have until the 8th to launch their positions in the system. The case refers to a lawsuit filed by the PDT in 2020. The party questions the rules for employing the Armed Forces and the attribution of Executive Power over them.

The rapporteur of the case, minister Luiz Fux, voted on Friday, 29, stating that the Constitution does not encourage democratic rupture. In his vote, the minister states that the interpretation of article 142 must be made considering the entire Brazilian legal system, especially with regard to the separation of Powers, and recalls that the Armed Forces are not a Power, but rather an institution available from them.

For Fux, the Constitution does not authorize the President of the Republic to use the Armed Forces against the other two Powers – Legislative and Judiciary -, nor does it grant the military the power to moderate any conflicts between the Executive, Legislative and Judiciary.

“Any institution that intends to take power, whatever the declared intention, outside of representative democracy or through its gradual internal undoing, acts against the text and spirit of the Constitution”, said the minister in his vote, adding that it is urgent “to constrain dangerous interpretations that allow the distortion of the constitutional text and its pillars and threaten the Democratic Rule of Law”.

Fux had already given an individual opinion in 2020 on the PDT consultation, stating that, although the law mentions that the President of the Republic has supreme authority over the Armed Forces, it “does not override the separation and harmony between the Powers” .

The president of the STF, Luís Roberto Barroso, followed Fux's vote.