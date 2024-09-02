The platform’s removal from the air is yet another chapter in the long dispute between Moraes and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the social network

Minister Flávio Dino, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), followed the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes and voted in favor of the suspension of X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil.

The topic is being judged in the virtual plenary session of the 1st Chamber of the Supreme Courtchaired by Moraes. In this modality, there is no debate among the ministers, who only cast their votes on the STF’s virtual platform. The judges will have until 11:59 pm this Monday (September 2, 2024) to vote.

In addition to Moraes and Dino, the 1st Chamber includes 3 other ministers: Cármen Lúcia, Cristiano Zanin and Luiz Fux.

On Friday (August 30), Moraes ordered X to be taken offline in Brazil. The decision was made individually. On Sunday (September 1), the judge forwarded the case to the 1st Chamber for trial.

X SUSPENSION

The suspension of the social network in Brazil is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and billionaire Elon Musk, owner of the platform, which has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees.

Then, on Wednesday (August 28), Moraes ordered Musk to appoint a legal representative in Brazil under penalty of taking X offline. The billionaire did not comply with the order, and Moraes ordered the suspension of the platform.