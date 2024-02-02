Dino files his first project as senator before going to the STF

PL presented this Friday prohibits the installation of “anti-democratic” camps in barracks and military areas

Former Minister of Justice Flavio Dino (PSB-MA) filed, this Friday morning (2.Feb.2024), a bill to prohibit the installation of camps “anti-democratic” in barracks and military areas.

This is the 1st PL filed by Dino in his term as senator for Maranhão. He passed the baton of the Ministry of Justice to Ricardo Lewandowski on Thursday (Feb 1) and will hold the position of senator of the Republic until February 22, when he will take up a position in the STF (Supreme Federal Court). Here is the full project (PDF – 212 KB).

The project changes the Decree-Law 3,437/1941, which regulates the use of space around fortifications and military organizations. It was based on the attacks on the Three Powers on January 8, 2023.

According to Dino, extremist acts “reinforce the need to adjust the Brazilian legal system in order to prevent public equipment from being used as reference points for agglomerations that could culminate in acts that undermine the Democratic Rule of Law”.

The text of the project points out that specific security protocols must be observed within a radius of 1,320 meters, counting from the barracks walls.

Dino promised to deliver 5 projects before taking over as STF minister. As a federal deputy, a position he held between 2007 and 2010, he presented 18 PLs – of these, at least 8 were focused on the area of ​​law.