04/08/2024 – 9:09

The minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Flávio Dino, made a move in an attempt to return part of the budget captured by Congress to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) and ordered a new crisis of the Judiciary and the government with the parliamentarians, by signing two dispatches on the secret budget and the Pix amendments.

In one case, he ordered the secret budget to be opened. In another, he ordered a sweep of the Pix amendments. What could be most “sticky”, however, is what the minister decided from now on. The government will no longer be able to pay surpluses from the secret budget without transparency, as it has been doing. Furthermore, Pix will only be closed if city halls and state governments say where they will spend the money – something that does not happen today.

Dino went even further and determined a new dynamic for all types of amendments, and not just for the resources dealt with in the processes, prohibiting parliamentarians from sending money outside their states and bringing committee amendments (which inherited part of the spoils of the secret budget) into the spotlight.

In practice, the decisions fuel the Lula government’s hope of recovering part of the budget that the Executive Branch lost in recent years, even though the PT administration’s practice has been to continue the scheme that began under former President Jair Bolsonaro. In return, Congress must react and will not be satisfied with this latest move by the Supreme Court.

The minister warned that he would do this – and why he would do it. “We have a meeting scheduled on the subject of the parliamentarization of budgeting in Brazil and public spending in Brazil,” said the minister during a session of the Court in April, shortly after taking office and criticizing the lack of power of the Executive when it comes to defining where the Union’s money goes.

The secret budget and the Pix amendment, two schemes revealed by reports from Statetotaled R$67 billion to date and demonstrate what has become of the way public money is handled: a lack of planning, a lack of transparency, regional inequalities and even corruption. Congress does not want to give up the bonus of allocating resources, but does not assume the burden of planning and monitoring. The government, in turn, endorses the entire process while talking about a review of spending.

It is important to highlight that Dino did not interrupt any budget execution process, such as commitments and payments, as Minister Rosa Weber did with the secret budget in 2021. The judge, however, defined how everything should work from now on. Another relevant fact of the decisions is to reinstate the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU) and the Office of the Comptroller General (CGU) in the oversight of the amendments, a control that had been taken away and delegated to local bodies, less structured and more susceptible to political interference. In times of goals and frameworks in check, the next steps will be decisive for public accounts and for relations between the branches of government.