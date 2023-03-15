Measures are for areas of Pará, Mato Grosso and Rio Grande do Sul; valid for 90 days counting from thursday

The Ministry of Justice and Public Security extended the use of the National Public Security Force to assist in the funai (National Indigenous Foundation) in lands in Pará, Mato Grosso and Rio Grande do Sul. The teams will work in the Koatinemo, Cachoeira Seca, Sararé and Nonoai Indigenous Lands.

The ordinances were signed on Monday (13.Mar.2023) by the minister Flavio Dino and published this Wednesday (15.Mar) in Official Diary of the Union. Here are the full ones:

The measures are valid for 90 days counting from Thursday (16.Mar). The number of agents sent to operations was not reported by the folder.

Mining is one of the central problems of the Amazon region, which led to intervention in the Sararé IT. Gold is the motivation for the invasions in the Mato Grosso region.

The exploitation of natural resources has been the reason for the use of the National Force in indigenous lands in Brazil in recent months.