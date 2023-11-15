According to the minister, the decision was made after a request from the state governor, Cláudio Castro (PL)

The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinostated this Tuesday (November 14, 2023) that the presence of the National Force in Rio de Janeiro was extended until January 31, 2024, at the request of the State governor, Claudio Castro (PL-RJ). According to Dino, on the mentioned date, a new analysis will be carried out for a possible extension.

He also reported through his profile on X (former Twitter) that additional teams from the PF (Federal Police) and PRF (Federal Highway Police) will continue to operate in the State.

On October 17, agents from the National Security Force and the PRF began working together to openly patrol federal highways in Rio de Janeiro. In total, 300 agents participate in the operation.

The minister stated that the Armed Forces will continue to execute the GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order) in the ports of Itaguaí (RJ), Rio de Janeiro and Santos (SP) and at the airports of Galeão (RJ) and Guarulhos (SP) . The measure was decreed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on November 1st.

Cooperation between the Ministry of Justice and the State of Rio de Janeiro also extends to Ciifra (Integrated Committee for Financial Investigation and Asset Recovery). On November 8, Dino and Castro signed a technical cooperation agreement to create a multi-agency task force to combat organized crime money laundering.

The committee is made up of members of the PF, PRF, MPF (Federal Public Ministry), MPRJ (Public Ministry of the State of Rio de Janeiro) and Coaf (Activities Control Council).