Israeli Confederation of Brazil criticizes the Minister of Justice’s post celebrating the arrival of repatriates from the Gaza Strip

A Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) issued this Thursday (16.Nov.2023) a note criticizing a publication made by the Minister of Justice and Security, Flavio Dino, after the arrival of repatriates from the Gaza Strip in Brazil. According to the entity, the minister’s message “evokes biblical narratives on social media to demonize Israel and the Jews”.

On Tuesday (Nov 14), when a group of 22 Brazilians and 10 Palestinians who were in the region of conflict between Israel and Hamas disembarked in Brasília, Dino shared through his profile on X (ex-Twitter) photos of the arrival of the repatriates and an excerpt from the Gospel of Matthew that talks about the escape of Jesus Christ to Egypt. According to the Bible, Joseph and Mary took the boy to the country after King Herod ordered the killing of all newborns.

“May Brazil be this biblical ‘Egypt’ for the children I saw coming down the plane stairs last night. And may the Herods, all of them, stop massacring children, all of them.”he wrote.

Here is what Dino published:

In the statement, the Israeli Confederation of Brazil stated that the post of the Minister of Justice “encourages anti-Semitism and hate speech”. He also stated that, in a “At a tense moment like this, with Brazilian authorities linked to his own ministry disrupting terrorist plans on Brazilian soil, Minister Dino should be focused on maintaining security and harmonious coexistence in Brazilian society.”

The excerpt is a reference to the visits of Luciane Barbosa Farias, known as “the Amazon drug lady”, to the ministry commanded by Dino. Married to Clemilson dos Santos Farias, “Uncle Scrooge”, appointed as leader of the CV (Comando Vermelho), she was received in the last 3 months, twice, by Justice secretaries.