By the end of the year, the federal government will have a climate emergency budget available to deal with the forest fires that are affecting around 60% of the country. Supreme Court Justice Flávio Dino authorized the Union to issue extraordinary credits outside the fiscal limits to combat the flames.

With Dino’s authorization, the government will be able to send a provisional measure (MP) to the National Congress with only the amount of the credit to be allocated. Although, by definition, the extraordinary credits are outside the primary deficit target and the spending limit of the current fiscal framework, Dino’s decision prevents spending from returning to within the limits, if Congress does not approve the MP or the text loses its validity.

In practice, the decision creates a spending model similar to that adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Congress authorized a special budget for actions against the coronavirus, nicknamed the War Budget.

Dino also relaxed the rules for retaining and hiring temporary firefighters. Until the end of the year, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA) and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity (ICMBio) will no longer have to wait three months to rehire firefighters whose contracts have expired. These professionals, who have received training and are familiar with the territories, can be rehired immediately until the end of the year.

Due to legislation, temporary firefighters’ contracts last up to two years. To avoid permanent employment contracts, these workers must comply with a minimum interval between two contracts. Previously two years, the period was reduced to six months. In July, a provisional measure issued by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reduced the minimum interval to three months.

In the 40-page decision, Flávio Dino also determined the use of the Fund for Equipment and Operationalization of the Federal Police’s Core Activities (Funapol) to mobilize resources and allow the agency to treat investigations into fires and arsons as a priority. The minister also determined that any obstacles to the measures be reported to him.

In a statement, the STF reported that the decision makes it possible to expand the actions of the federal government, “untying the hands of the Executive, removing obstacles so that the actions can continue with greater intensity”.