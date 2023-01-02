BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, said on Monday that he had determined, as an immediate measure, that the National Consumer Secretary, Wadih Damous, check the situation of the increase in fuel prices at the beginning of the year.

“I have already instructed Secretary Wadih to immediately verify the situation of the unreasonable, immoderate increases in fuel prices that occurred today, since there is no objective reason for that,” said Dino in a speech during the handover ceremony.

An exemption promoted by the previous government, of President Jair Bolsonaro, on fuels ceased to be in effect at the turn of the year, but shortly after taking office, on Sunday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva signed a provisional measure extending the exemption.

