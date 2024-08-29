Shinji Mikami is the acclaimed director of various video games such as resident Evil, The Evil Within and Shadows of the Damned. In an interview to talk about the remastering of this latest title he was asked his opinion on the situation of Dino Crisis and the desire to see her back.

When asked, Mikami replied that ‘The awesomeness of dinosaurs and the things we can do with them has already been perfected by Monster Hunter in recent years. Even if we decided to make a new Dino Crisis or a remake, I don’t think there’s room for such a game. Not with how big Monster Hunter has become.‘.

After this he commented that he was quite surprised that the dinosaur survival horror was so popular among fans. After all, a recent survey conducted by Capcom revealed that it was their IP most desired by fans to make a comeback.. Although so far they have not revealed plans to revive it.

Source: Capcom.

While Shinji Mikami was the director of the original game, He is not currently working with Capcom so the decision of whether or not to return to Dino Crisis It wouldn’t be yoursHowever, it is interesting to hear her perspective on why we haven’t seen her back in over 20 years. What do you think of her statements?

What is Dino Crisis about?

Dino Crisis puts us in control of Regina. She is a member of a special group sent to Ibis Island to investigate the creation of a new weapon. When they arrive, they find that the place is full of dinosaurs, so they must find a way to escape with their lives.

The game was so well received that it earned a couple of sequels. The first one reintroduced Regina to us, albeit in a more action-focused title. The second one changed radically from the previous ones by taking us to the future and outer space with a gameplay that critics and fans of the time did not like.Do you think there is still hope of seeing her back?

