“exoprimal” didn’t have the best reception upon its release, especially from critics. But it seems that Capcom I might be open to using the nostalgia card through a crossover to attract more people to play the game.”exoprimal“. The director of the dinosaur looting shooter, Takuro Hiraoka, said in a recent interview that the content of “dino crisis” in the game is not an impossibility, and could be included in future updates.

Capcom had already announced that he did, in fact, have numerous crossover events planned with other Intellectual properties of Capcom in regards to the post-release content of “exoprimal“. They are even promoting crossovers in “Street Fighter 6” with the last collaboration of the Ninja Turtles.

It has already been confirmed thatStreet Fighter 6” will have crossover content with “exoprimal“, so it is very likely that there are more properties of Capcom involved. The latest reveal of a crossover event generated a lot of excitement in the community of Street Fighter. Capcom has quite a few other games that would be great for crossovers, like resident Evil either Monster Hunter. But the idea ofdino crisis” makes a lot more sense, especially in a game like “exoprimal“, in which you fight mainly against dinosaurs.

When Takuro Hiraoka was asked about a possible crossover with “dino crisisHe didn’t confirm or deny it, but said it would be possible if enough players wanted to see it. They are open to the idea, but want to see the necessary levels of demand and interest before taking the plunge.

But that wasn’t all Hiraoka had to say about crossovers. He also mentioned that he himself wants crossovers with certain other titles from Capcom. Although this is not a confirmation, it shows that it is very likely. Hiraoka said that he thinks that Megaman would be a great addition to “exoprimal“, With Dragon’s Dogmawhich has been in the news recently due to its upcoming installment.

“exoprimal” is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Via: The Nerd Stash

Editor’s note: to something else butterfly, exoprimal It’s a piece of shit, sorry not sorry. fetch content from Street Fighter and of dino crisis it’s not going to change things.