The catalog PlayStation Plus Classicsavailable in Italy from next June 23 for those who subscribe to PlayStation Plus in band Deluxe And Premiumwill welcome one of the most loved titles of CAPCOM for the PS1 era: let’s talk about Dino Crisisthe survival horror that will see the protagonist Queen confront with so many hungry dinosaurs.

The news comes from the Asian territory, where the new PlayStation Plus is already available: although the game is not yet actually playable, the Queen herself appears on the advertising banner of the PlayStation Plus Classics service. We can’t wait to step into her shoes again! Waiting to know more, below we can see the image in question.

Source: ResetEra Street Gematsu