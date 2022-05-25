It seems that Dino Crisis is destined to finally return, but in its original version available within the catalog of PlayStation Plus Premium classicsaccording to reports from the PlayStation Store itself through a official banner.

As visible in theimage below, within the interface of the new PlayStation Plus launched in the last few hours in Asia, the image of Regina, the protagonist of Dino Crisis, was chosen to identify the section of the catalog of classics.

The official banner with the protagonist of Dino Crisis

Considering that the title in question is not currently present in the catalog, it seems a suggestion that the game will be inserted into it as soon as possible.

It would not therefore be a question of a return in terms of a sequel or re-edition of some kind, but rather the re-proposition of theoriginalwith possible sequels, within the catalog of classics intended for subscribers to the PlayStation Premium service, which in any case is already something positive for fans of the series, hoping for a good technical adaptation.

For the rest, beyond amateur remakes and similar initiatives, there is no news from Capcom on a possible return of Dino Crisis on the scene, while the bizarre action Exoprimal was recently announced which, at least, seems to contain some references to the game in question, while not making the fans very happy.