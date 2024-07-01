Capcom celebrated 25 years of Dino Crisis with a post on Twitter which, although essential, has once again winked at the many fans who would like the return of the series which made its debut on 1 July 1999 on PlayStation.

“July 1st is the release date of Dino Crisis (1999 / PlayStation)!”, we read in the very short message published by the Japanese company, which was obviously followed by the responses of hordes of followers asking loudly a remake of the first episode.

On balance, it would be an operation completely similar to the one carried out with the Resident Evil franchise, which had the merit of relaunching the brand and producing enormous revenues for the Osaka company, as part of a strategy that is far from exhausted.