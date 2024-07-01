Capcom celebrated 25 years of Dino Crisis with a post on Twitter which, although essential, has once again winked at the many fans who would like the return of the series which made its debut on 1 July 1999 on PlayStation.
“July 1st is the release date of Dino Crisis (1999 / PlayStation)!”, we read in the very short message published by the Japanese company, which was obviously followed by the responses of hordes of followers asking loudly a remake of the first episode.
On balance, it would be an operation completely similar to the one carried out with the Resident Evil franchise, which had the merit of relaunching the brand and producing enormous revenues for the Osaka company, as part of a strategy that is far from exhausted.
Will there be a remake?
The feeling, also in light of today’s post, is that Capcom is perfectly aware of the fact that Dino Crisis is the most desired return by fans, who have not forgotten Regina’s adventures on the island that serves as the backdrop to the story of the first chapter of the series.
Considering that the technologies for a Dino Crisis return exist and are also well proven, ignoring the continuous requests from fans wouldn’t make much sense; and that is why we are reasonably convinced that Capcom is actually working on a remake.
It all depends on when it will be revealed, because similar projects require several years of development, net of any uncertainties and internal reboots, and the Japanese publisher’s current calendar already appears reasonably full of upcoming content.
#Dino #Crisis #Turns #Capcom #Celebrates #Twitter
Leave a Reply