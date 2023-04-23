Dino Crisis will never be the protagonist of a remake? While Capcom continues to ignore the fan community on this front, illustrator Alexander Forssberg imagined what the game could look like with a series of beautiful concept art.

A few months after the last fanmade trailer of Dino Crisis in Unreal Engine 5, the dinosaur survival horror shows itself in these images with some undoubtedly suggestive ideas, which move halfway between Resident Evil and Jurassic Park.

In fact, we see Regina moving in the dark with a torch, coming across a horde of small but lethal reptiles on one side, and a much larger and more menacing specimen inside a tunnel on the other.

The concept art that sees the protagonist of the game observe in the shelter of a car two tyrannosaurs that collide certainly owes a lot to the film saga of Steven Spielberg, while in the last image the girl explores the halls of a laboratory.

A few years ago Capcom renewed the Dino Crisis trademark, a sign that there is still an interest in this intellectual property, but we don’t know if the company is actually working on a makeover.