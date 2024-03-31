Capcom Town, the site opened to celebrate Capcom's 4th anniversary, held a survey to find out which of the company's most loved series are. To some surprise they won Dino Crisis , Mega Man And Ace Attorney as visible in the infographic below where the most voted names are bigger than the others.

Series that will return

The results of the Capcom survey

These are decidedly interesting results, given that they have brought out series that are less pre-eminent than others Capcomlike the Resident Evil one or the Street Fighter one.

Consider that al survey more than 200,000 people have already participated and that you have until April 12th to vote (go here). So the results may change slightly in the coming days.

The Japanese results of Capcom's survey

Also interesting is the fact that Capcom created a separate survey for the Japanese audiencewhich voted differently than other territories making the Breath of Fire JRPG series stand out.

At the same time as the publication of the two infographics, Capcom announced that it had added Street Fighter Alpha 2, Super Street Fighter II, Destiny of an Emperor, Street Fighter (2010) and Magic Sword among the titles playable via browser on Capcom Town. You find them here.