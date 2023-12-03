Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/12/2023 – 7:07

Appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to the Federal Supreme Court (STF), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, could become the second judge from the Northeast in the current composition of the Court. From Maranhão, Dino will have as his only regional compatriot – if approved by the Senate – minister Nunes Marques, from Teresina, Piauí.

The Court is marked by inequality in the representation of States in the history of appointments of ministers. In its current formation, the STF has seven ministers from the Southeast, one from the South, one from the Northeast, one from the Central-West and none from the North, according to court data that takes into account the judge’s place of birth.

Dino could become the sixth born in Maranhão to join the Supreme Court in the republican period. Before him, ministers Costa Barradas (Deodoro da Fonseca), Pindahiba de Mattos (Floriano Peixoto), João Pedro Belfort Vieira (Prudente de Morais), Viveiros de Castro (Venceslau Brás) and Carlos Madeira (José Sarney) passed through the Court’s plenary session. .

According to court data, the states with the most members in republican history were Rio de Janeiro (33), Minas Gerais (30), São Paulo (26) and Rio Grande do Sul (18) – federations from the South and Southeast. The Northeast had 55 ministers appointed over the years. The most represented states were Bahia, with 14, and Pernambuco, with 11.

In 132 years of the Court, six States and the Federal District did not even have a minister appointed. They are: Acre, Amapá, Mato Grosso do Sul, Rondônia, Roraima and Tocantins.

The current formation of the STF has ministers from six states

The current formation is represented by ministers from six states: Dias Toffoli, Alexandre de Moraes, André Mendonça, Cristiano Zanin, from São Paulo; Luís Roberto Barroso and Luiz Fux, from Rio de Janeiro; Edson Fachin, from Rio Grande do Sul; Gilmar Mendes, from Mato Grosso; Cármem Lúcia, from Minas Gerais; and Nunes Marques, from Piauí.

The only minister who was born in one state and had his career built in another, Gilmar Mendes was born in Diamantino (MT), but worked mainly in Brasília.