The Minister of Justice, Flavio Dinomanifested itself this Saturday (15.Jul.2023) regarding the aggression suffered by the minister of stf (Federal Supreme Court) and president of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court), Alexandre de Moraes, in Rome (Italy). “How long will these extremist people attack public agents, in public places, even when accompanied by their families?” he wrote Dino on his Twitter profile. On Friday (July 14, 2023), Moraes was harassed by 3 Brazilians at Rome’s international airport. The minister was accompanied by his son.