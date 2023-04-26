Minister of Justice reinforced support for the establishment of CPMI of extremist acts; “The truth is on our side,” he said.

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosaid this Tuesday (25.Apr.2023) that the narrative that the opposition to the government is trying to promote about the extremist acts of January 8th is nothing more than a “hallucination”.

In an interview with ICL NewsDino reinforced his support for the establishment of the CPMI of extremist acts and said that the leak of the video that caused the resignation of the former minister of the GSI (Institutional Security Office), General Gonçalves Dias, had “Bolsonarist inspiration”.

“I am sure it was a Bolsonarist leak, this I fully affirm, Bolsonarist inspiration, people who are supporters of this exotic ideology. For what purpose? Probably disturbing, creating a narrative in which the general and the government in general participated. They have this hallucination.”declared the minister.

During the interview, Dino commented on the images in which he appears at the Planalto Palace next to the Minister of Defense, Jose Mucioafter the invasion of the building was controlled.

The Minister of Justice said that Bolsonarists try to tamper with the space-time of the videos to build a narrative that the government somehow favored the invasion.

“This CPI that is coming is this fight for the preservation of the truth against bandits. They are crooks who want to tamper with the images. The images are there, we [Dino e Múcio] we were debating, indignant, which shows once again that the delusional version that we were there in some way in cahoots with the coup plotters has been debunked”he declared.

Watch (2min2s):

According to Dino, the full dissemination of images from the Planalto’s internal circuit already overturns theories of government involvement and infiltrators in the invasion.

The Minister of Justice also commented in an ironic tone on the declarations that he will be one of the main investigated in the CPMI.

“I honestly even see with a certain anecdotal tone the idea, when it is propagated, that I am one of the targets of the CPI. I see this almost as a caricatured and desperate attempt to invert the terms of the debate”he declared.

Despite the tranquility, the consequences of the dissemination of images, which changed the government’s attitude towards the CPMI, have already started to spill over to Dino.

On Monday (April 24), opposition deputies filed a request for the minister’s arrest with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office). Here’s the full of the document (833 KB).

The criminal notice sent to the agency cites testimony given by the former minister of the GSI, General Gonçalves Dias, on Friday (April 21). According to the piece, G. Dias would have told the PF (Federal Police) that the episode could have been avoided if the government had considered the intelligence reports presented on the eve of the attacks.