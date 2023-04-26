Ordinance was published this Tuesday in the Official Gazette of the Union; authorization lasts 90 days

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dinosigned, on April 24, the concierge which authorizes the use of the FNSP (National Public Security Force) for interagency actions in the Alto Rio Guamá Indigenous Land (PA), in the services necessary for the preservation of public order. The device was published in this Tuesday’s edition (April 25, 2023) of the DOU (Official Gazette).