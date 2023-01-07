The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, recently announced that he signed this Saturday, 7, an ordinance authorizing the National Force to act in Brasília in the face of “threats conveyed against democracy”. According to the minister, who published the information on social media, the unit will assist the federal security forces that are already operating in the federal capital in the “coming days”.

“In addition to all the federal forces available in Brasilia, and the constitutional role of the Government of the Federal District, in the coming days we will have the help of the National Force. I have now signed an Ordinance authorizing the action, in the face of threats against democracy”, wrote the minister a little while ago.

Earlier, Dino had already resorted to social networks to communicate that he had transmitted guidelines to the Federal Police (PF) and the Federal Highway Police (PRF) about what he called the “supposed ‘war’ that unpatriots” plan to wage in Brasília. He also had conversations with the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) and with the Minister of Defense, José Mucio, on the subject.

“About a supposed ‘war’ that unpatriots say they want to wage in Brasilia, I have already given the appropriate guidelines to the PF and PRF. And I talked to Governor Ibaneis and Minister Múcio”, he said on Twitter a little while ago. The scheduling of events in Brasília by those who do not accept the result of the elections that gave victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) circulate on social networks, with incitement to coup actions, which speak of “seizure of power”.

According to the government, the National Public Security Force is made up of firefighters, civil police, military and experts, with operations in 11 states in the preservation of public order, in the safety of people and property and in emergencies and public calamities.