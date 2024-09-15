Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/15/2024 – 16:51

Minister Flávio Dino, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), recognized the climate crisis caused by fires throughout the country and determined a series of measures to be adopted by the federal government to contain the devastation in biomes such as the Amazon and the Cerrado.

In a decision published this Sunday, the 15th, the judge authorized, for example, the opening of special credit outside the fiscal framework to cover the devastation.

The authorization for spending outside the fiscal rule is valid until the end of this year. The extraordinary resources, however, can only be used to fight fires. Dino argued in the decision that the climate crisis caused by the fires, which have already affected 60% of the country, is similar to the tragedy caused by the floods in Rio Grande do Sul months ago.

“The legal similarity is clear in relation to the recent floods in Rio Grande do Sul, which resulted in intense relief and repair measures,” he argued.

“From the perspective of conflict between constitutional values ​​(Fiscal Responsibility and Environmental Responsibility), the one that has the greatest risk of becoming irremediably extinct must prevail, namely, the Environment and the Life of the affected populations”, continued the minister.

Dino also authorized the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to eliminate the time interval provided for by law for hiring temporary firefighters by Ibama and ICMBio. Currently, environmental agencies must wait three months to hire new ones. The interregnum will be suspended until the end of this year, as will spending outside the fiscal framework.

“It can be said that the negative consequences for Fiscal Responsibility will be much greater due to the erosion of productive activities linked to areas affected by fires and drought than as a result of the momentary suspension, and only for these last four months of the 2024 financial year, of the rule of § 7 of art. 4 of the Fiscal Responsibility Law”, wrote Dino.

The minister also ordered the use of resources from the Fund for Equipment and Operationalization of the Federal Police’s Core Activities (Funapol) to conduct investigations into environmental crimes, such as illegal burning, in the Amazon and the Pantanal.

Fire consumed an area equivalent to the state of Paraíba in August

The area burned in Brazil this year more than doubled compared to 2023. Since January, almost 11.4 million hectares (about 11 million football fields) have been destroyed, an increase of 116% compared to 2023. The survey is from Monitor do Fogo, from MapBiomas, which brings together NGOs, universities and technology companies.

The increase in fire outbreaks across the country is the worst since the beginning of the MapBiomas historical series in 2019. In several regions of the country, smoke from fires has polluted the air and caused phenomena such as “black rain”, recorded in Rio Grande do Sul. In August alone, 5.65 million hectares were destroyed, an area equivalent to the state of Paraíba.

As the State has shown that the government of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was warned in advance about the drought and the risk of forest fires in Brazil. A series of documents including official letters, technical notes, minutes of meetings and legal proceedings show that the PT administration was aware of what was coming since the beginning of the year.

The Ministry of the Environment stated, after the publication of the report, that the government had anticipated the situation, but that no one expected events of the current proportions and that it is not possible to control the situation if the “people” continue to cause fires.