Minister said he also requested removal of a Tik Tok account with “content that incited fear in the population”

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Sunday (April 9, 2023) that he asked to suspend 161 accounts in the twitter “due to hashtags related to attacks against schools”. The request came from Operation Safe School, initiated after the attacks on educational institutions in 2023.

Dino published the new balance of the operation in his profile from Twitter. He informed who also asked for the banning of an account on Tik Tok which brings “content that incited fear in the population”.

On Saturday (April 8), Dino announced that the operation led to the seizure of 7 weapons, in addition to the arrest of a suspect. The ministry also requested the deletion of 270 Twitter profiles that “ran hashtags related to attacks against schools”. He said that the authors of the publications are investigated. That day, another 2 requests for account suspension were made to TikTok, for going viral “content that incited fear in families.”

Senasp (National Secretariat for Public Security) started the operation on Thursday (April 6) to carry out “preventive and repressive actions against attacks in schools”according to note published by the ministry.

On the same day, ministers Camilo Santana (Education), Nísia Trindade (Health) and Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat of the Presidency) met to discuss the situation in educational institutions. They stated that the government will present measures against the attacks within 90 days.

The Ministry of Justice also created a virtual channel to receive content that signals attacks in schools, in partnership with the NGO (non-governmental organization) SaferNet Brazil. The channel to indicate these publications is available in this link.

In addition, representatives of the Ministry of Justice and digital platforms are due to meet on Monday (April 10) to discuss the institution of a joint action protocol for the Susp (Single Public Security System).

The mobilization is developed in the midst of discussions promoted by the Judiciary on the regulation of social networks. The STF (Federal Supreme Court) held a public hearing in the last week of March with representatives of the platforms to discuss the rules of the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet.