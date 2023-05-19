Minister of Justice and Public Security argues that territorial presence is crucial for forest conservation

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flavio Dino, asked on Thursday (May 18, 2023) for more than R$ 1 billion from the Amazon Fund to increase security in the Amazon region. The request was made during a meeting with the president of BNDES (National Bank for Economic and Social Development), Aloízio Mercadante. The state development bank is the fund manager.

“I had a meeting with President Aloízio Mercadante and the entire BNDES team. We present a common plan of the Ministry of Justice with the Ministry of Defense, aiming, above all, to expand the presence in the territory. This is the core of the strategy, making resources available from the BNDES. And President Mercadante was very receptive to this thesis”, said the minister in an interview with journalists.

According to Dino, the project will cost R$ 2 billion. “We are requesting from the BNDES something around R$1 billion and something, from the Ministry of Justice another R$600 [milhões] or BRL 700 million, and we intend to invest a total of BRL 2 billion”, he stated.

The money will be used to increase the presence of security forces in the Amazon, in river and land bases, and to buy equipment, such as planes, helicopters, drones and weapons.

The minister stated that the people who remained in Yanomami territory after evacuation actions were linked to criminal factions. “Our answer is command and control with a territorial presence. The Federal Police installed a base in Vale do Javari, and we want to expand this experience”, he completed.

According to the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, 129 search and seizure warrants were recently executed, 74 people were arrested, R$ 183 million from the crime were blocked and 465 pieces of equipment were destroyed or made unusable as a result of federal government actions. in the region.

Today, the Amazon Fund has R$5.4 billion in cash. Money donated by other countries is used to preserve the forest.