Videos in Buenos Aires show River Plate supporters making racist gestures towards Fluminense fans

The Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dino, said this Thursday (June 9, 2023) in your twitter profile which will ask the Argentine authorities to take measures to investigate the racist gestures directed at Fluminense fans on the night of Wednesday (8.jun), before the match against River Plate, in Buenos Aires, for the Copa Libertadores of America. In videos that circulate on social media, fans of the Argentine team appear imitating monkeys when the bus arrives with fans of the Rio de Janeiro team.

Watch (38s):