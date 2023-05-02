BRASILIA (Reuters) – Justice Minister Flávio Dino said on Sunday that he will ask a secretary in his portfolio to assess the alleged abusive practice by Google and other platforms with respect to the so-called fake news project, to which companies are opposed, and which has a vote scheduled in the Chamber for this week.

In a publication on Twitter, Dino stated that he was forwarding the matter to the Ministry’s National Consumer Secretariat for analysis of the matter “in view of the possibility of setting up abusive practices by companies”.

On the eve of the vote on the fake news project in the Chamber of Deputies – the session is scheduled for Tuesday –, representatives of the government, platforms and opposition fought to defend or criticize the eventual approval of the proposal.

Google used its own platform to direct users to a link in which the Director of Government Relations and Public Policy at Google Brazil, Marcelo Lacerda, states that the bill of fake news would have the “potential to impact the lives of millions of Brazilians and companies every day.

Lacerda defends that the proposal be discussed for a longer time before going to the vote.

“If it is approved the way it is, the PL would go against its original objective of combating the spread of false news”, says the director, in the text.

The page with Lacerda’s statements also leads to another link entitled “Learn how PL 2630 can make your internet worse”.

Dino also referenced reports that Twitter was logging users out.

The alleged practice of the platforms also provoked a reaction from the leader of the government, Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede-AP), who will represent before the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade) asking for the opening of an administrative inquiry for a possible infraction against the economic order by Of google.

“I will ask Cade, on a precautionary basis, to remove the content, refrain from reiterating similar practices and set a fine of a maximum amount of 20% of gross revenue, in addition to the precautionary blocking of Google bank accounts”, said the government leader in the publication. .

The project’s rapporteur in the Chamber, Deputy Orlando Silva (PCdoB-SP), criticized Google and considered the company’s positioning the “greatest dirty game ever played by a company to interfere in a political debate”.

“Google stains its brand with the blood of crime encouraged by platforms. PL 2630 FOR THE CHILDREN!”, added the deputy, referring to two recent violent attacks in schools in the country that were followed by a wave of fear of new attacks, amid the profusion of content inciting hatred sheltered by platforms and social networks .

Twitter could not immediately be reached, and there was no response from Google to requests for comment on the reaction from government officials as of this writing.

The fake news PL won the support of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who worked for the approval of an urgent request for the analysis of the matter last week.

In addition to the platforms themselves, the opposition, especially the PL, the party of former president Jair Bolsonaro, have been criticizing the project. On Twitter, the acronym stated that its supporters will “vote against” and “overthrow the PL of Censorship”.

Earlier this afternoon, in an act with trade union centrals to celebrate Labor Day, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva asked supporters to become “soldiers” in the fight against fake news.

“I would like to invite you all to become soldiers against fake news. We cannot allow the lie to continue to prevail in this country”, said Lula at the May 1st Act of the Union Centers in São Paulo.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Maria Carolina Marcello)