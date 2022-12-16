The future Minister of Justice, Flavio Dino (PSB), announced this Friday (Dec.16, 2022) another 4 names that will occupy roles in the ministry from 2023. The former head of the Civil House of Maranhão, Diego Galdino, will be the assistant executive secretary of the folder, while the former deputy Wadih Damous will assume the National Consumer Secretariat.

Lawyer Tamires Sampaio will be in charge of Pronasci (National Program for Public Security with Citizenship), and Sheila de Carvalho will be president of Conare (National Committee for Refugees).

Dino spoke to journalists in São Luís, Maranhão, the state he governed from 2015 until he resigned this year to run for the Senate. He was elected with 62.41% of valid votes🇧🇷 The future minister was next to Galdino and journalist Ricardo Cappelli, the next executive secretary of the Ministry of Justice.

Watch (28min15s):

PROFILES

Diego Galdino, 35, has a degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in law. He was a management consultant in the private sector. Were Deputy Secretary of Culture, Secretary of Tourism, Secretary of State and Chief of Staff for the State of Maranhão;

Wadih Damous, 66, has a law degree from Uerj and a master’s from PUC-Rio. He is a former president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) in Rio de Janeiro. He was federal deputy for the PT from May 2015 to September 2016 and then from December 2016 until February 2019;

Tamires Sampaio, 29 years old, holds a master’s degree in political and economic law from Instituto Presbiteriano Mackenzie. She was deputy secretary of Public Security in Diadema (SP). She was vice-president of UNE (National Union of Students). She is a member of Conen (Collective of Black Entities) and one of the directors of the Lula Institute;

Sheila de Carvalho is a lawyer specializing in human rights with experience in international law. She was part of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (United Nations). She participates in Uneafro Brasil, the Black Coalition for Rights and the Prerogativas Group.

OTHER NAMES

On Wednesday (Dec. 14), Flávio Dino announced the first names of the portfolio’s new composition. In addition to Capelli, he appointed the federal auditor Marivaldo Pereira to the Secretariat for Access to Justice.

Dino appointed lawyer Estela Aranha to coordinate a special digital rights advisory that will be created in the minister’s office. The function will merge the monitoring of the criminal theme with the normative debate of the topic in Congress.

The future minister also said that there will be “full safety and effectiveness” at Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília, for the presidential inauguration of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to him, the event will count with the police forces of the Federal District, the Federal Police and the GSI (Institutional Security Office).

On the day he was announced as minister by Lulalast Friday (Dec 9), Dino appointed delegate Andrei Passos Rodrigues, who headed the ex-president’s security Dilma Rousseff (PT), as the next director general of the PF (Federal Police).

The future minister is studying increasing the competences in the PF umbrella and incorporating structures from Seopi (Secretary of Integrated Operations) and Segen (Secretary of Management and Education in Public Security), currently under the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice. understand more in this report🇧🇷

On Thursday (Dec. 15), Dino said that Federal Police agents found submachine guns, rifles and rifles with scopes in more than 80 searches and seizures carried out in 6 states and in the Federal District against radical Bolsonarists in the case that investigates roadblocks and acts against the outcome of the presidential election.

The PF operation was authorized by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), rapporteur of the case. Account blocking and breach of bank secrecy of those being investigated were also determined. The targets have not been identified.

violent acts

On Monday (Dec.12), after the inauguration of President-elect Lula and the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), radical bolsonaristas tried to invade the headquarters of the PF, in Brasíliaand burned cars and buses. See photos and videos of the protests🇧🇷

On Wednesday (14.Dec), Alexandre de Moraes gave 48 hours so that the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and the governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), detailing the measures taken during the acts of violence in the capital. The order was issued based on a petition from Senator Randolph Rodrigues (AP-Network). Here’s the full of the decision (179 KB).