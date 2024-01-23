Retired STF minister stated that he must continue the work carried out by his predecessor in charge of the ministry

The Minister of Justice and Security, Flávio Dino, received this Tuesday (23 January 2024) the retired minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Ricardo Lewandowski to begin the transition of command of the ministry. Dino will go to the STF on February 22 and in his place will be Lewandowski, appointed by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on Monday (22.jan) at Official Diary of the Union.

The ministers met with the ministry's current team and with some names already chosen by Lewandowski for his management. Everyone followed the minister during his term at the STF. Here are the new minister's guests:

Ana Maria Neves – chief of staff;

Manoel Carlos de Almeida Neto – executive secretary;

Marcelo Pimentel;

⁠Lílian Melo;

Nathasha Correa;

During the opening of the meeting, Lewandowski said that he should not carry out a transition in the ministry, but rather continue the “great” work done by Dino.

The current Minister of Justice stated that his position “It’s in good hands” and praised the work of his current team. He wished “luck, success and protection” to his successor.