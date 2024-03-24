Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/24/2024 – 8:54

After the preventive arrest of three suspects of ordering the murder of councilwoman Marielle Franco and driver Anderson Gomes, minister Flávio Dino, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), wrote on his social networks on the morning of this Sunday, 24th, which today is a Sunday of “celebration of faith and justice”. By order of the Court, the Federal Police launched Operation Murder Inc, which also carried out 12 search and seizure warrants in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the Fausto Macedo's blog, deputy Chiquinho Brazão (União-RJ), his brother Domingos, advisor to the Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro, and the former head of the Civil Police of Rio Rivaldo Barbosa were arrested. The three are suspected of being the perpetrators of the crime. The person who authorized the operation was Minister Alexandre de Moraes, from the STF, who recently took over the Marielle case.

“Palm Sunday, Sunday of celebration of Faith and Justice. Book of Psalms: “Though the wicked flourish like grass, and the workers of wickedness flourish, yet they are destined for eternal loss.” “Like the palm tree, the righteous will flourish, and they will rise like the cedar of Lebanon,” wrote Dino on social media.

In December last year, when he was still serving as Minister of Justice and Public Security in the Lula government, Dino said that the Marielle case would “soon be fully elucidated”. This year, he assumed the position of minister of the STF, appointed by Lula.