According to celebrated designer Frank Stephenson, the Dino 246GT it was one of the most beautiful cars produced by Ferrari in its long history. The appreciation is clear, for the purity and simplicity of the forms. There is, indeed, no denying the timeless beauty of the creature’s Aldo Brovarone. The Dino 246 was produced in various versions with both coupé and spider (GTS) bodies from 1969 to 1973, achieving excellent commercial and critical success. But without the Ferrari horse, as the emblem with the ‘Dino’ signature was installed on the bonnet.

Dino 246 GT famous thanks to TV

The car’s notoriety was also boosted by the TV series ‘Beware of those two’, in which the 246 was pushed into daring chases. And of course there was someone to drive it to the track. But much of its legendary aura was already acquired at the time of presentation, al 1969 Geneva Motor Show, when it was shown as the successor to the 206 GT. Aesthetically, the changes had been few, while mechanically the newcomer was equipped with a 2.4-liter engine with a declared power of 195 horsepower. Compared to its ancestor, the Dino 246 GT was 60 millimeters longer in terms of chassis, while for the body the difference reached 85 millimeters.

Opponent of the Porsche 911

Other distinguishing elements from the 206 GT were the fuel filler flap (instead of the visible cap), the alloy wheels with circular hubcaps and the timing of the launch, which allowed the 246 GT to remain on the market for longer (until the oil crisis). The declared opponent was the Porsche 911.

The versions produced

Three different versions were produced: the L, built until 1971, which kept the wing nut fastening of the wheels; the 1971 M with new 5-bolt alloy wheels, 205/70 VR 14 tyres, ATE disc brakes and a more refined interior; the 1972 E featuring Weber twin choke DCNF/13 carburettors and slightly more angular bumpers. With the E version, the GTS was also introduced to the market.