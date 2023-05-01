The debut of the Ferrari 296 GTB with its electrified V6 brought to the mind of many one of the most iconic models in the history of the Maranello car manufacturer, even without the Prancing Horse on the nose. We are talking about the Dino 246 GT, a car that is highly appreciated internationally not only for its mechanical solutions but also for its design, with pure and simple shapes that have fascinated critics since its debut in 1969. And so are enthusiasts and above all wealthy collectors they will hardly miss this opportunity: a perfectly preserved Dino 246 GT that will be auctioned during a Silverstone Auctions event on May 20th.

An almost perfect specimen

The unit ready to change ownership has been finished in Giallo Fly and will be among the lots featured in the event at Sywell Aerodrome in Northampton (UK). This Dino 246 GT has only covered 79,015 km since leaving the factory and has always been meticulously maintained, almost like a competition car.

The debut of an icon

The story of the Dino 246 GT begins at 1969 Geneva Motor Show, when it was shown as the successor to the 206 GT. Few were the changes made to this model compared to the one it was replacing even if there were some differences under the skin, starting from the 2.4-liter engine with a declared power of 195 HP. Compared to the 206 GT, the Dino 246 GT was 60 millimeters longer in terms of chassis, while for the body the difference was up to 85 millimeters. No visible cap then for refueling with petrol but the introduction of the flap. Last difference, the alloy wheels with circular hubcaps.

The Dino 246 GT versions

At the time of its launch, the Dino 246 GT had a declared adversary in the automotive world: the Porsche 911. Aldo Bovarone’s jewel was produced from 1969 to 1973, in both spider and coupe versions. The range then consisted of various variations, the L, built until 1971, which maintained the wing nut fastening of the wheels; the 1971 M with new 5-bolt alloy wheels, 205/70 VR 14 tyres, ATE disc brakes and a more refined interior; the 1972 E featuring Weber twin choke DCNF/13 carburettors and slightly more angular bumpers. With the E version, the GTS was also introduced to the market. Who knows what price this Dino 246 GT will reach, with the current preliminary estimates speaking of a range between 375,000 and 425,000 pounds sterling, around 483,000 euros at current exchange rates.

Photo: Silverstone Auctions