In Marbella, an international benchmark for luxury and nightlife, everything is ready to welcome 2025 in a big way. The city boasts of hoarding some of the most expensive New Year’s Eve parties, eccentric and exclusive to the countrya unique offering that attracts customers from all over the world.

In fact, tourism in Marbella also skyrockets during the Christmas season; flights to Malaga are registering an occupancy rate of over 90% these days on routes from London, Paris or Munich. Hotel reservations are not far behind: luxury accommodations report almost full capacity, with rates ranging from 500 and 1,500 euros per night medium price and even exceed 12,000 in the most exclusive locations.

In this context, Mosh Groupa benchmark in Marbella nightlife, has designed a unique and personalized offer to welcome 2025 in each of its establishments. From international DJs to theme parties with menus of 780 euros per person.

The first stop on this festive tour is La Cabanethe iconic beach club has prepared a themed menu under the name Prohibition Party. Inspired by the 1920s, attendees will enjoy a magical night with live music by Pierre Sabaté and a culinary proposal focused on the truffle as the star ingredient.

“Truffle Affair It is a journey of flavors where the truffle becomes the absolute protagonist. The experience begins with a series of exquisite appetizers: French oysters with Iberian ham emulsion and basil, homemade brioche bread with white truffle butter, crispy black truffle and foie cake, burrata with truffled caviar, crayfish carpaccio with truffle honey and green apple, among others. As a starter, the menu features a smoked risotto with white truffle, an exclusive creation of the chef Dani Garcia“, they explain from Grupo Mosh.

Standout dishes include grilled lobster with Ruinart champagne beurre blanc and sirloin served with homemade gnocchi and black truffle. The prices, which range from 550 euros with Veuve Clicquot to 780 euros with Dom Pérignon champagneinclude access to an after-party that promises to keep the celebratory spirit going until dawn.

In Momentthe temple of electronic music, the night of December 31 will be starred by the renowned DJ Luciano. On the other hand, Father Beachwith its privileged location facing the sea, is the ideal place to welcome the New Year overlooking the Mediterranean. Here the menu includes creations such as soft shell crab tacos and Güey octopus, accompanied by cocktails designed to complement the experience.

In Motel Particulierthe end of the year proposal stands out for its exclusivity and sophistication. Its menu, priced at 520 euros per personincludes haute cuisine dishes such as sweet potato agnolotti with Payoyo cheese sauce and wild sea bass with autumn mushroom gel. Paired with high-end wines, this space promises a sensory experience designed for the most demanding palates.

Mosh, the rebirth of a classic

The finishing touch is put by the renewed Moshewhich reopened its doors on December 18 after a comprehensive renovation that has transformed it into an even more sophisticated and cosmopolitan space. This iconic Marbella dinner show, known for its daring atmosphere, has raised its proposal to a new level thanks to a project led by the architects Chema Sobrado and Álvaro Estúñiga, from the Archidom studio.

This redesign reflects not only the evolution of Marbella as a luxury destination, but also Grupo Mosh’s commitment to innovation and excellence. “It is a very positive change. The city of Marbella has evolved and does not stop growing… It’s time to renew, gain strength and change energies. This new project will make Mosh continue to be a benchmark in quality, fun and freshness,” he says. Albert Beniflahco-founder of Grupo Mosh.

The new menu, designed by the executive chef Franco Franceschini, It is a tribute to Japanese haute cuisine with dishes such as Tom Yum wagyu cannelloni, red shrimp nigiri and josper salmon with tamarind sauce. Your New Year’s Eve menu, valued at 400 euros per personpromises a unique sensory experience, paired with Perrier-Jouët Brut champagne and a selection of high-end wines.

The empire of the Mosh Group

Founded in 2016, Mosh Group has grown to become the benchmark for nightlife and luxury gastronomy on the Costa del Sol. Its portfolio includes seven emblematic establishments: Mosh Fun Kitchen, Playa Padre, Momento, Motel Particulier, Nido Estepona, La Cabane and collaborations with iconic brands such as Dolce & Gabbana and Dani García Group.

With a team of more than 500 employeesthe group distinguishes itself by combining evocative architecture, innovative gastronomy and a unique approach to music and fashion.