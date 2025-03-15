Dinner with others, one night powders or send ‘nudes’: what does it mean to put the horns in 2025?

It is clear that our relationships, our loves and, by extension, our heartbreak and infidelities, have changed a lot in recent years. An example: According to a study Made by the GFK DAM company, dedicated to the measurement of digital audiences, in Spain more than four million people use each month websites and appointment applications, which is equivalent to nothing less than 8% of the population of our country.

“Now I blame less”: five people tell what helped them to pass a love break

It is common to have attended a ‘Tinder wedding’ – a concept that has been popularized in recent times to designate the unions of people who met through applications. At the opposite end, that of infidelities and subsequent ruptures, things have also evolved towards digitalization.

It could be said that today it is easier than ever to be unfaithful, both from the point of view that consciously wants to do it, and from the deceased side. The digital age has brought new forms of behavior that can easily derive towards the horns: sending messages, photos, more or less uploaded memes of tone and a long etcetera.

Technological evolution, therefore, has also brought us, unexpectedly, an evolution of the concept of infidelity. An extension of the gray zone that, as we will see, leaves a wide margin for interpretation.

“There are more horns in a ‘good night”

It would have been very interesting that the Center for Sociological Research (CIS) had carried out ten, twenty or thirty years ago, studies similar to Sexual and couple relationsa new work of the public body of which the progress of results has recently been published, to see with data in hand how we have changed in this intimate aspect. Although it is also not difficult to imagine what the opinions of the Spaniards would be a few decades ago in relation to the horns. Quite similar to those of the current program contestants The island of temptations When their “limits” specify: basically everything should be infidelity, of a look at the low (or over) sex.

But let’s go back to the present. Apart from the infidelity, in the study, the CIS reveals the opinion of the 3,856 Spanish and Spanish who answered their questions at the end of January of this year regarding various aspects such as the importance of sexual relations in their life, their experiences in that field, their degree of satisfaction or how they identify sexually.

The digital age has brought new forms of behavior that can easily derive towards the horns: sending messages, photos, more or less up tone memes …

There are really striking data. For example, 17.2% of people consider that they simply talk or stay with an ex -partner (we understand that without them knowing it) and although no sexual relationship is maintained, it is infidelity. However, asked about how they would react to the fact that their partner fell in love with another person, practically half of the respondents said they would not consider it horns if the relationship does not reach sex. Maybe love is not so important for the middle of the population? 47.1% think just the opposite.

Almost the same goes for kissing the lips, although here those who think it does represent an infidelity rises to 53%. Perhaps the fact that there is physical contact, even if it is mild, has its effect. More than 4% is not clear if the thing is serious or not.

It may because we feel that it is much easier to happen (perhaps because we have done it), the Spaniards are much more inclined to consider a disloyalty that our partner exchanges uploaded messages of tone through applications such as WhatsApp or Instagram. 64.5% consider that doing that are horns.

17.2% of Spaniards consider that simply talking or staying with an ex -partner and although no sexual relationship is maintained, it is infidelity

This result irremediably refers to one of the most remembered articles by journalist Manuel Jabois, published in January 2019 in the newspaper The country, entitled There are more horns in a “good night” In him, the Galician journalist told how a friend had confessed that he was writing a lot with a woman, but since there was no sex among them, he did not consider him an infidelity.

Jabois disagreed with his friend, and defended that a simple message of “good night” sent from the bed while he is with the couple can be more significant and represent greater emotional betrayal than a sporadic sexual encounter without affective implications. He also highlighted the ability of his generation to avoid guilt and the fact that sex continued to “have the culminating point of love, maximum deception and greater betrayal in the case of the unfaithful couple.”

The state of the horns in 2025

Six years ago from Jabois’s article but seems to have been written last week. The thesis of the article, which caught so much attention, in part, by its novel point of view, is now endorsed by the data of the study of the CIS.

Sex still has the last word when it comes to elucidating whether a relationship is worthy of being described as infidelity or not. In the questions of the survey that include sex such as, for example, if “maintain sexual and emotional relations with another person” is to be unfaithful, the answer is for 91.5% of the population.

Anyway, to flee from the cold (although human) data of the CIS, we have asked several people also looking for other factors, beyond sex, that could turn a beautiful and respectable friendship into a “dirty adulteress relationship.”

Your partner cannot control what is happening on each plot of your imagination. Any conversation you have with a third person into a romantic or sexual plan is outside the margins of infidelity Laura

– (Valencia)

The truth is that although the general tonic is, as the CIS points out, to consider that there are more horns in a good night, the arguments that raise an exception to this belief are interesting. “I think we understand very bad normative monogamous relations and their infidelities,” says Eldiario.es Ana, from Madrid. “Everything depends on couples, of course, but I think it is too bad to send us a little guarradita with someone from time to time. Relationships go far beyond that, I think. If I have a life project with someone, this is not going to break because it is doing Sexting With another person. Isn’t that better to have sex? Again the superiority of sex.

We challenged Ana because she has emphasized the little guarraditas. What if the thing goes more love? “Then it is different, I would have to think about it,” he replies.

I think it is too bad to send us a small little girl with someone from time to time (…) If I have a joint life project, this is not going to break because it is making ‘sexting’ with another person Ann

– (Madrid)

“As much as your partner can bother you, you cannot control what is happening in each plot of your imagination,” says Laura, from Valencia. “Any conversation you have with a third person in a romantic or sexual plan is outside the margins of infidelity in my opinion. It is true that these messages represent a link between you and the person outside the couple, but I understand it as a game and, although it hurts, it must be respected. I give good night to many people and I recognize that some of my friends would fuck them in the bathroom of a disco, but I will not do it because my intention is to build a relationship with another person and they are my friends. But it cannot be that our partner drives us to become a person shit. ”

“For me infidelity is to recommend a book and read it,” confesses, for his part, Carla (Barcelona), already entering other behaviors that can be more painful than sex itself. He also mentions that another form of infidelity for her would be that “talking about the problems of our relationship with that other person. That would leave me. Or that any type of project began with her or him without me told me previously. And I explain, I think it’s very good to have projects with friends or other people, but it is important to have a common goal with your partner and if you only look for it with others … the relationship is in a vegetative state, ”he says.

If my partner is going to have dinner alone with someone, I put myself on alert, because the dinners have that more intimate, more special point Dori

– Barcelona

“If my partner is going to have dinner alone with someone, I put myself on alert, because the dinners have that more intimate, more special point, as they invite to extend the conversation and to create connection,” says Dori, from Barcelona. “On the other hand, if they remain to eat, I do not perceive it the same. Meals are usually faster, more of the day to day, they can even have a more informal or work air, so they do not generate the same feeling. ”

“The boyfriend of America”: why the fan phenomenon around Luigi Mangione could influence his trial for murder



In his article, Jabois declared as urgent the discredit and the banalization of sex in this type of affairs. For now, however, it seems that we are still quite far from doing so and that we will remain for a time making balances on the fine line that separates the loyalty from unfair. Placing ourselves to one side of infidelity as the game is distributed.