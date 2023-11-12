Studying the medical, biological and psychological problems associated with isolation in the confined space of a space station will be the goal of the fourth stage of the Sirius scientific space ground project in Moscow. The study starts on November 14 and will simulate a flight to distant planets. His program includes 52 experiments. Together with the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, specialists from the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology” are participating in the study. In their field of vision are issues related to the development of an optimal diet for astronauts. Read about why a properly composed menu plays an important role during a flight and what space explorers prefer in the Izvestia article.

Flight to the moon

This experiment can be called a kind of continuation of the international unique project “Mars-500”, which was carried out several years ago in preparation for the flight to the Red Planet. At that time, a lot of scientific work was carried out jointly with representatives of foreign countries. The current experiment involves scientists from Russia, Canada, Belarus, South Korea, the Czech Republic, Turkey and India. The selection of applicants took a long time and meticulously – it took almost a year.

The crew consists of two men and four women, their ages range from 26 to 37 years. All of them underwent special psychological testing; specialists studied the medical histories of the participants and assessed their psychological compatibility.

Photo: Global Look Press/Roscosmos

The current experiment, like the previous ones, will take place at the Institute of Medical and Biological Problems on Khoroshevskoye Highway, where a unique ground-based experimental complex has been built for such research. Based on the location of the compartments and all the necessary items, it accurately replicates the conditions on an interplanetary spacecraft. The crew will be involved in research during which they will evaluate the physical and psycho-emotional capabilities of the body. Scientists will determine energy expenditure on physical activity, figure out what helps normal communication between people and what can interfere with maintaining a healthy microclimate. Normal activities in orbit will also be simulated. For example, participants in the experiment, like real cosmonauts, will “go out” into outer space, land on the surface of the Moon, and even “work” on the lunar surface. Scientists will also test the actions of the “crew” in the event of various types of technical malfunctions. They will also pay attention to the difficulties arising from night work.

For 365 days, the experiment participants will be in strict isolation. But the “cosmonauts” will be able to cultivate plants in a special greenhouse, as they are supposed to do during a real flight. By the way, scientists all over the world are looking for universal plant species that will be useful for these purposes. Firstly, this type of leisure time brightens up the everyday life of astronauts, and secondly, fresh greens are useful to eat during the flight.

Let’s taste it

From the point of view of scientists, the issue of nutrition in space is one of the most important. Therefore, the optimal diet, acceptable in such extreme conditions, is being developed under the scientific and methodological guidance of the chief nutritionist of the Russian Ministry of Health, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Viktor Tutelyan.

— When astronauts go on long flights, the question arises of how to correctly calculate the body’s needs for the necessary macro- and micronutrients, what products to send into orbit, what to do if taste preferences change during the “flight”, – emphasizes nutritionist, head of the advisory and diagnostic center “Healthy and Sports Nutrition” of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology” Ekaterina Burlyaeva.

Photo: Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology”

The experiment is designed to answer these questions. Of course, experts will take into account the experience of real space flights, as well as the results of previous stages of Sirius. By the way, the first lasted 17 days, the second – four months, and the third – eight months.

The menu for participants in the fourth stage is designed in such a way that the main dishes are not repeated for two weeks, unlike the stay on the ISS, where this period is 16 days.

— We are trying to almost completely replicate the menu that is used on the ISS. Our task is to study how the body reacts to different types of food. First of all, it is important that the menu does not become boring comments Ekaterina Burlyaeva.

Food should please the explorers of the galaxy, since astronauts spend a long time in a confined space, side by side with the same people, surrounded by the same objects. If the menu is often repeated, it will be difficult to enjoy the food, the expert emphasizes. Food should not only fill the gastrointestinal tract, but also have a beneficial psycho-emotional effect on a person. Participants in the experiment will help specialists understand whether it is necessary, for example, to add salt to specific types of food or to make the taste of dishes more intense through spices and a new form of presentation. All these points will be studied during the year-long experiment.

“In addition, when people are in a confined space for a long time, they exchange their microflora. It is individual for everyone, but after a long stay in a confined space, the microbiological picture for everyone becomes similar. Moreover, one microflora does not always have a positive effect on another, continues Burlyaeva.

Microflora that is uncharacteristic for one person can displace what is familiar to another simply because, according to one or another parameter, it turned out to be stronger and more tenacious. Then complaints about problems with the gastrointestinal tract and other unpleasant consequences cannot be ruled out, the expert notes. Therefore, scientists will carefully examine the so-called microbiological landscape.

“We plan to introduce into the participants’ diet a drug containing arabinogalactan, dietary fiber, which has already proven effective in normalizing intestinal microflora,” continues the nutritionist. “This substance promotes the growth and diversity of microflora, as well as an increase in the number of existing strains.

Arabinogalactan, made from larch bark, will be added to the participants’ food. This tasteless powder will not spoil your appetite. The effect of taking the drug is normalization of stool, lightness in the stomach, no problems with gas formation, which is also important in a confined space.

— The dishes of the experiment participants are familiar to most people. We take into account the personal wishes of the participants, so additional supplies of food are possible – just like on the ISS. If one of the crew members has a need for a specific type of food, then, as on a regular space station, a request is sent to Earth with a request to send this product, says the expert.

It is impossible to do without such additional supplies of food, as well as personal belongings, in orbit, since space on the station is limited.

Space ration

What do astronauts eat during a real flight? Andrey Vedernikov, head of the space nutrition department of the Research Institute of PP and SPT, a branch of the Federal State Budgetary Institution of Science “Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology”, deputy director for innovation work of the Federal State Budgetary Institution “Research Institute of the Baking Industry”, told Izvestia about this. The diet of the conquerors of the Universe is balanced in terms of basic essential nutrients and biologically active substances in accordance with the theory of rational nutrition. Space food is designed to be easy to use in zero gravity and convenient to store in a spacecraft. Portions of canned products are packaged in jars of 100 g and 250 g each, and freeze-dried products are packaged in special packages: for example, first dinner courses are 30 g each, second courses, as well as side dishes, porridge and cottage cheese are 50 g each.

— It is important that food does not get boring for a long time, and the time spent on preparing such dishes should be minimal. Specialists strictly ensure that the products are well digested and absorbed, retain their original qualities and are microbiologically safe, especially when stored under unregulated temperature and humidity conditions, notes Andrey Vedernikov.

Photo: Federal State Budgetary Institution “Federal Research Center for Nutrition and Biotechnology”

Supplies that crumble should not be brought into orbit. In conditions of weightlessness, crumbs “floating” in the air pose a danger to both humans and devices and equipment the expert emphasizes.

When making juices and soups, the necessary ingredients (meat, fruits, vegetables) are first processed using blast freezing at a temperature of minus 35 degrees. Then, moisture is removed from the raw materials in a special sublimation machine. In this case, water, bypassing the liquid state, passes into the gaseous state. According to Andrei Vedernikov, the advantage of this method is that the cells in the products literally do not break, due to which up to 95% of all vitamins, macro- and microelements included in the product remain.

Dried food is packaged in special bags. Water is then poured into these containers using a special device: hot for soups and main courses, and cold for juices and cottage cheese. After 15–20 minutes, the products are ready to eat. Astronauts drink soups or juices through a special pipe – a straw attached to the container. And main courses, salads and cottage cheese are eaten with a fork or spoon, cutting into the bag. Contrary to the ideas of those who have a vague idea of ​​the state of weightlessness, food does not fly apart into the compartments, but remains in the container. It can fly away only if you give it acceleration – shake it or throw it up.

Favorite food

Meals for astronauts aboard the International Space Station include four meals – breakfast, lunch, dinner and a free meal. A standard menu has been compiled for the three main ones, and during a free reception, the astronauts eat products from an additional set, which they order at will.

— According to the recommendation of doctors, an astronaut needs 3 thousand kcal per day. Of these, he receives 2 thousand kcal from the main part of the diet (on average, breakfast 560 kcal, lunch 770, dinner 670), and 1 thousand gets from additional sets of products, explains Vedernikov.

Photo: RIA Novosti/Alexey Kudenko

The astronaut’s breakfast, in particular, consists of an omelet with broccoli, freeze-dried cottage cheese with nuts and honey gingerbread. For lunch, space explorers can enjoy canned rainbow trout, green lentil soup with freeze-dried meat, canned meat with noodles, bread and freeze-dried apple-apricot juice with pulp. As an example of an evening menu, the expert names a canned delicacy assortment, freeze-dried mashed potatoes with mushrooms, and a fruit stick made from peaches.

As for drinks, astronauts are offered a choice of coffee without sugar, tea with or without sugar, unsweetened tea with lemon flavor, and sweet green tea. Astronauts can choose something from this set in any order.

— Astronauts really like canned fish. For meat, they prefer chakhokhbili, veal with vegetables, beef with mayonnaise in small jars, as well as lamb with vegetables and meat and vegetable tokana in large containers. Canned desserts made from peaches and apples and crushed lingonberries are highly appreciated. Among the freeze-dried products, they often order in additional sets old-Russian style mushrooms, mashed potatoes with onions, cottage cheese with nuts, cottage cheese with blackcurrant puree says Andrey Vedernikov.

According to the expert, astronauts like jelly and juices, as well as natural coffee with milk and sugar. Among industrially produced products, Michurinsky canned vegetables and fruits in doypacks are very popular – this is the name of a special type of flexible sealed packaging. This is convenient for conquerors of the Universe.