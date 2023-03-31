The world held its breath for the Pope. The curia sharpened their knives between conclave drums and some prelates began the pools by announcing candidates without shame. But Francisco, faithful to his spontaneous and ordinary style, ate pizza for dinner and chatted absently with his collaborators. That could be the summary of the end of the hospital process that has confined the 86-year-old Pontiff for four days in a medical center in Rome due to a respiratory infection. This Friday morning, the communication office of the Holy See has issued a statement that puts an end to the uncertainty ―generated by the communicative confusion of the Holy See itself― and in which it assures that on Saturday Francisco will be back at his residence of Santa Marta, inside the Vatican.

The statement sent to journalists shortly before 1:00 p.m. affirms that the Pope “spent yesterday well, with a normal clinical development.” Something that was already known from the last report. But, in addition, he recreates the gastronomic details of the night before, which would also confirm that not even parents like hospital food. “In the evening, the Pope had dinner, taking pizza with all those who assist him in these days of hospital convalescence: the doctors, nurses, assistants and personnel of the Gendarmerie were present with the Holy Father.”

Things, according to the note, continued well. Because in the morning he has read newspapers – he used to say that he only reads Il Messaggero, Rome’s leading daily – and is back at work. In addition, the brief document ensures that, due to the results of the latest tests, the return to Santa Marta is scheduled for Saturday.

The Holy See reported on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with infectious-based bronchitis – until then it was a “respiratory infection” – and that he is receiving intravenous antibiotics. The therapy has produced “the expected effects with a notable improvement in his state of health,” the Vatican spokesman said. For this reason, last night there was talk in the Vatican statement that Francis was expecting a medical discharge “in the next few days” and it will foreseeably be fulfilled this Saturday.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe