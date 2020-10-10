The star aperitif of Lola Martín, a communication professional in a publishing house and an excellent receptionist at her home in Madrid, is chipotle chili midnight. “There are those who would kill to come and try it,” he jokes. And, alas, their delicious little basket of salmon with dill … None of these canapés are now served on the shared plate, but are arranged in individual portions on a table of ten people where, in the last meeting, only four sat . A sadness. “I, who had parties every summer for up to 50 people, and, at least once a month, organized dinners for 25, I was fatally restricted by the pandemic. But you have to be responsible and, of course, I don’t want to expose anyone, “he says.

Gone are the encounters with not-so-intimate acquaintances and friends, such as the time when a foreign author visited Madrid and received an invitation from him to have dinner at home (he published in his editorial). “He told me that it was the first time that someone from Spain opened the doors of their home for him. Outside it is very common, but here we still feel shy about showing the intimacy of the home. It is not my case: what you see is what I am ”. And the story says that the weirdo is not her: “Home comes from the Latin voice focus (fire), the place where food is prepared and where one is heated, but also where food is shared and stories are told ”, notes the philosopher Santiago Beruete, author of Verdolatry Y Jardinosophy (both from Turner Books). And it reveals this fear: “I am concerned that we internalize the feeling of permanent alarm, naturalize safety distances and strengthen technological control and surveillance systems. I would not like courtesy hugs and kisses, one-on-one conversation, spontaneous visits to friends, and carefree sociability to become a thing of the past. “

Dry the tear. Here we have come to take advantage of pandemic meetings, as long as the epidemiological context allows them and with sacred respect for each rule. A tip from Isa Hernández, a Malaga psychologist who continues with her weekly meetings at home: “I have decided to divert the conversation when things get gloomy, because there was a time when we only talked about diseases and the economy. I make a joke, I turn up the music or I use a pleasant memory ”. Lola is also helped by Frank Sinatra, Cole Porter and, in general, lively jazz. Of course, singing is prohibited: the act, such as yelling, increases the risk of contagion of coronavirus by aerosols (we expel more droplets). Goodbye to karaoke closings.

One way to see the glass as half full is to value the time and money saved by closing the door of the home. Lola, for example, has had time to launch a professional project on how to do almost anything, study on-line and read more still. Hernández is learning to play the guitar and has started in telecommunications. Although both claim that they dream with the end of all this, for the obvious reasons and the need to invite with the carefreeness of yesteryear. Adriana Penedo, also a hostess in Madrid, tells, half-jokingly half-seriously, that if someone coughs with the utmost care at home meetings (they are pregnant), they will bring them a bottle of bleach or a bottle of gin to see if you can smell. Just in case…

Mini-flats, flats, houses and cases

It is not the same to receive in a space of 30 square meters than in a mansion with a garden. “I have seen friends balance for a long time on the corner of the sofa in my tiny apartment to be able to respect the safety distance with me and my partner … And that was just the three of us! Very comfortable, of course, it is not ”, says Hernández. According to a study carried out in Japan, the risk of contagion indoors is 19 times higher than outdoors. Belén de Francisco, also a fervent recipient, claims to be putting her terrace to great use. “At the moment, it is the only place where I allow smoking,” he points out. And generously, it reveals an old trick so that hugs do not abound in the middle of the evening: cut down on alcohol.

Lola Martín has been uncorking less wine per head for months than usual. “People are worried and leave earlier,” he says. And you wonder what will happen this winter when your garden (you are the lucky ones) is cold and it is inconvenient to open all the windows in the house (another strategy that experts validate). For the philosopher, the search for homes with large spaces in which to welcome friends and family in safe conditions (it is already a real estate trend), will not be a one-day fever. Encouraged, at the same time, by the climate crisis and overcrowding in the city, “we will look for houses with gardens or access to green areas close to the countryside; it is not so clear if we go through a tunnel or attend a dress rehearsal of what awaits us after the pandemic ”.

Our receptionists, however, clarify that you do not need a large case or a farmhouse for visits to be pleasant. “The desire is more important than the garden.” And having sucked it since they were little seems another key factor: the parents of the four have been great hosts. “When my mother was alive, I would come home and find my friends watching TV,” recalls Penedo. Another thing is that you do not like to cook. It relaxes me and I would spend hours in the kitchen: it goes hand in hand with my passion for receiving. But I also tell you that in Mercadona there are dishes prepared for four hard-earned people who will make you a fix “, Martín rambles.

The important thing, they agree, is that ideas and emotions flow, soak up the knowledge of our loved ones … And, since last March, return home healthier than an apple. “If there is one thing that as a host I have learned from the pandemic, it is that nobody is going to bother that you cancel your attendance to a dinner a few minutes before if you suddenly have a few tenths of a fever. Better to give up an evening than to go with a cold. It is a new custom that I intend to keep when this is over ”, continues this great host. Another lesson burned, now by Penedo: “Maybe I will remove the hydroalcoholic gel from the entrance, I don’t know. But of course I plan to be very aware that everyone who comes home washes their hands as soon as they enter ”. These are two basic precautions to receive at home in times of a pandemic, but there is more.

