The week in politics was in pure speculation. The dinner at the National Palace, with more than 25 Sinaloan businessmen led by Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, attracted attention. The famous dinner. From the National Palace they tell us that the governor managed to include several of the cabinet in the jealous dinner. Enrique Inzunza Cázarez was the only one presented as a public servant. Enrique Díaz de la Vega and Javier Gaxiola Coppel entered as businessmen.

The objective: a petite committee raffle in the Treasury room among 50 invited businessmen interested in investing in Playa Espiritu, Escuinapa.

Sinaloa could use direct investment from large businessmen who can make the Integrally Planned Center (CIP) in Teacapán functional. Businessmen never take a dim view of the acquisition of strategic goods at affordable prices. For Sinaloans, this is an opportunity to associate with the men of power in the center of the country. The attendance of businessmen Daniel Chávez Morán, from Grupo Vidanta, from the tourism sector, and Carlos Slim Domit, president of the Board of Grupo Carso, is interesting.

The incredible government spending of 2.5 billion pesos from 2008 to 2021 is questionable. Until today, the tourist project in the south of the state that simply did not come to be was a white elephant. That is already behind. That money is gone and will never come back.

What can be done goes two ways. First, that part of the land be acquired again by private initiative. The project has made progress, and surely the businessmen will make the area work for tourism. For this there will be more injection of resources by them. Now hotels, golf courses and all kinds of real estate developments will come to detonate the region.

Second, the proceeds from the raffle or resale of these properties will be invested in hydraulic works in the south. With the dams about to start, the expectation of the construction of an irrigation district like those in the rest of the state is attractive. In the south there are high-value crops and first-class livestock vocation, activities that could exponentiate its capacity. But, above all, the expansion of the drinking water network throughout the south of the state.

With these two aspects, it is well worth seeing with good eyes the issue of the raffle for the lots in Playa Espiritu. Let’s hope it works.

Meeting between counterparts.

The tour started early. The Sinaloa president held a working meeting with his counterpart Claudia Sheinbaum. The photos were presumed by both in the networks. He was accompanied by the Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza Cázarez, and the Head of the Office, Cynthia Gutiérrez. The head of Government of CDMX sometimes seems like the spoiled “corcholata”. The topics of said meeting were not only government issues. Claudia and Rocha do politics. There will be news.