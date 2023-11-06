With just 24 euros for the annual subscription which gives unlimited access to all the contents of Gazzetta.it, a free “The Fork” voucher of the same value for 1500 restaurants, including those owned by football stars

Dinner at the home of Seedorf, Zanetti, Marchisio, Cordoba or at Lady Lautaro Martinez, Agustina Gandolfo. Okay, not exactly by calling the intercom – perhaps without calling first -, it wouldn’t be polite. But by going to one of the restaurants they own. This is the opportunity that Gazzetta dello Sport offers to those who activate an annual subscription to G+ at the price of 24 euros. As? Simple, with a 24 euro voucher which effectively returns the entire cost of the subscription, to be spent in a restaurant on The Fork circuit.

what is g+? — G+ is the subscription that gives access to the entire Gazzetta.it without limits and to the premium section, with exclusive content signed by the best names in sports journalism, such as columns, report cards, exclusive interviews, specials, insights and newsletters.

Subscribe to Gazzetta for 1 year at the promo price of €24 and we will refund you the entire amount of €24 with cashback to spend in your favorite restaurants on The Fork.

participating restaurants — There are 15,000 restaurants participating in the initiative. Among these there are those of great protagonists, from the past and today, of our championship. Botinero (Milan, Javier Zanetti), El Patio Del Gaucho (Milan, Javier Zanetti), Finger's Garden (Milan, Clarence Seedorf), Coraje (Milan, Augustina Gandolfo, wife of Lautaro Martinez), Legami Sushi and More (Rome, Marchisio), Mitù – Spirit Of Colombia (Milan, Ivan Ramiro Cordoba)