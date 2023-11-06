Brazil’s interim coach Fernando Dinizstated this Monday that the visit to Colombia on November 16 and the match against Argentina five days later at the Maracaná are among the most difficult for the Canarinha in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“They will be difficult because historically they are two adversaries that have always been difficult for Brazil,” Diniz said at the press conference in which he announced the squad for both games.

Diniz explained that Argentina, in addition to being the current world champion, has several of the best players in its history.

“Colombia is one of the teams that in recent decades has gained a lot of visibility worldwide. Its players are playing in European leagues and standing out. And playing in Barranquilla is difficult,” he stated.

According to the interim coach, who is expected to lead the Canarinha until the middle of next year, despite expecting many difficulties in both matches, Brazil will be very strong.

Colombia faces Brazil on date 5 of the tie.

The coach regretted not being able to count on Neymar for both games, since the star of the Brazilian team is recovering from surgery on his left knee due to injuries he suffered in the team’s last game, last month against Uruguay.

“Losing Neymar is always terrible. It is a loss for Brazilian football and for football as a whole. He is a football genius, one of the great players in history in my opinion. We wish him a quick recovery and come back stronger,” he said. He said that Rodrygo is one of the possible substitutes for Neymar as creator of offensive plays, but pointed out that his lineup “is not something definitive.”

Regarding the absence of Richarlison, he said that he is an “excellent player and played very well in the games against Bolivia and Peru”, but explained that “he has to compete for position with other great players and at this moment” he prefers to call up the others. .

