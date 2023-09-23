Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/23/2023 – 17:01

Coach Fernando Diniz (photo) made his second call-up as commander of the Brazilian men’s football team this Saturday (23), in Rio de Janeiro. The list for the games against Venezuela and Uruguay, on October 12th and 17th, respectively, has 23 names. Only two were not called up in the first window of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, either in the original list or as a replacement for a teammate who was cut: Bremer, a defender from Juventus, from Italy, and Gerson, a midfielder from Flamengo.

Furthermore, all the athletes, in one way or another, were called up for the games against Bolivia and Peru, which opened the road towards the World Cup.

Check out the names of the players called up below:

List released! Coach Fernando Diniz called up the 23 athletes for the October duels against Venezuela, on the 12th, and against Uruguay, on the 17th. With six points, Brazil is the leader of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Diniz, who is Fluminense’s coach, reiterated that Gerson’s call-up is also due to his familiarity with the athlete’s football, Flu’s local opponent.

“It was one of the easiest calls. He [Gérson] He’s one of the players I’ve seen play the most outside of Fluminense. We played against Flamengo many times this year, I had to study the team and the player a lot. He has performed well consistently, he is a well above average player and has a lot to do with what I think about football”, explained Diniz.

In attack, the coach once again called up Vinicius Junior, who was removed from the first list due to injury. Raphinha, who replaced him at the time, also returns. Gabriel Jesus reappears after replacing Antony. Richarlison, from Tottenham, challenged by his poor goalscoring streak, was called up again.

“He was called up due to technical criteria. In the first two games, he had some chances and the ball didn’t go in. In my opinion, he didn’t do bad. He had appearances that justify recall. There at Tottenham he has already shown signs of improvement. He wasn’t a starter, but he came on and played a leading role with a goal and an assist”, said the coach.

Explaining the summons

The maintenance of practically the entire group that was in the first two games (5-1 over Bolivia and 1-0 over Peru) drew attention. However, Diniz stated that it was not on purpose.

“I didn’t think much about it. We try to call up the best players available. It’s been a very short time, the sample is still small. The selection is open. Many players have the possibility of being called up. It is not that there is an unchanged basis. It is natural that – over time – I will look for a base, but not that I will force it as a strategy. I will try to call up the best who will win the matches”, he maintained.

Brazil will face Venezuela at Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá, and then head to Montevideo to face Uruguay. With six points, at the moment, the Brazilian team is at the top of the South American Qualifiers table for the 2026 World Cup, tied with Argentina, which has one goal difference less.