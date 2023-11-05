Dining | The health giant responds to accusations of poor food for the elderly: The kitchen has been careless

Health giant Attendo is now responding to accusations of low-quality food received by the elderly. The old man’s chicken pasta had almost no chicken at all.

Geriatric meals Attendo, which operates in the welfare area of ​​Vantaa and Kerava, is sorry for the incorrect portion that ended up for the elderly, which HS wrote about previously.

The relative of an elderly amnesiac from Vantaa said that he has repeatedly given feedback to the welfare district, because his elderly amnesiac relative’s rations are often lacking and he goes hungry.

As an example, Omainen described one quite ordinary portion, i.e. a few spoonfuls of chicken pasta, in which there was no visible chicken.

I attend business manager also responsible for catering services Riikka Ahtiainen guesses that a mistake was made in the kitchen regarding the portion in the picture. Chicken pasta should have more chicken. The food was probably not mixed carefully enough when it was divided into portions.

“We are deeply sorry. The saddest thing is if no change has taken place, even though the person concerned has given feedback on the matter several times.”

Ahtiainen says that they want to correct clear mistakes. A new dose can be put on the road right away, for example by taxi.

Then there are things where you have to make sure that the customer gets food that suits his needs every day. For example, it is the responsibility of the caretakers of the welfare area to order food in an appropriately sized portion. They are like clothing sizes from S to XL, and the price remains the same for both the welfare area and the elderly.

Similarly, for example, it should be recorded in the information of this elderly person that he cannot chop hard fruits.

Gluttonous says that there is little feedback compared to the fact that Attendo delivers one million meals a year to nursing homes and elderly people in home care in the region.

There have also been compliments.

Critical feedback is also welcome. Hyvinvointialue and Attendo cooperate closely in terms of quality even when nothing special is known, Ahtiainen assures.

“The food is prepared in our kitchen according to the customer’s ordered portion size and diet. It’s also clear that it has to be tasty home-cooked food,” he says.