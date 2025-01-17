Madrid, the city that welcomes any culture and the capital of opportunities. However, as ironic as it may seem, you will agree that It is increasingly difficult to find a place to dine. Because yes, there are places, but those that maintain a good quality-price ratio and that do not require booking months in advance, not so much. Therefore, we bring you a list varied of those that save your weekend and dinner. Aim because their dishes are delicious and best of all, they do not exceed the 15 euros per person.

1. Katsu

| Source: Istock

Its name gives clues to the food you will find on its menu. He ‘katsu’ It is a popular dish in Japan that implies something battered. Normally we are talking about pork chop, although it could also be chicken. The best thing about this type of food is that for something to be crispy you don’t have to give up the juiciness of the meat.

In addition to their typical ‘katsudon’, a bowl of rice with tortilla and shredded pork with panko, it is possible to try their ‘smash gyozas’ or the sandwich that is sweeping the networks, the ‘katsu sando’.

Location: C. de la Luna, 22, Center

2. Tortilla Fish

| Source: Pez Tortilla

It is not necessary to try the cuisine of other countries to enjoy a good dinner, and even more so if we are talking about ours being Mediterranean. The omelette never fails, that’s a fact. He Omelet Fish It is the ideal place for lovers of slightly curdled potato omelette. Furthermore, here we are not only talking about the classic recipe, it is also possible to enjoy the version with black pudding, goat cheese or parmesan. They are all delicious.

Location: C/ Pez 36, C/ Cava Baja 42, C/ Espoz y Mina 13, C/ Pez 7, C/ Gaztambide 50

3. Focacciamo

| Source: Focacciamo

Although the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about Italian cuisine is pizza or pasta, the truth is that another of its star dishes is focaccias. Very similar to a sandwich, but full of flavor and very crunchy. The possibilities in Focacciamo are practically endless, since there is a wide variety of ingredients where to choose. With burrata, pesto, mortadella, parmesan, dried tomato, prosciutto…

Location: C/ de San Bernardo 29, C/ Murillo 8

4. Takos al Pastor

| Source: Takos al Pastor

There are always people in this place and that is an indication that these tacos are of another level. With the purest Mexican flavor, the value for money is very good, since they only cost a couple of euros each taco. Leave there without trying your version of the cochinita pibil or your specialty to the shepherd It’s all a sin, so you know.

Location: Health Street 13

5. Pink’s

| Source: Pink’s

The ‘smash burgers’ They have come to Madrid to stay and in Pink’s They know very well what they have to do. Pioneer and master, this burger restaurant has a unique concept, since they only sell 100 units during the day and another 100 units at night. So hurry and don’t go too late, because as soon as they run out, they close the beach bar.

Location: C/ de Hortaleza 98, C/ de Alonso Cano 22